Quicklend Secures Funding to Revolutionize Secured Lending, Launches ‘Loan Against Mutual Funds’

Bangalore, India February 5th, 2025: Quicklend, India’s leading secured lending platform, has announced the launch of its Loan Against Mutual Funds (LAMF) product in collaboration with Bajaj and a consortium of prominent NBFCs. Alongside this announcement, Quicklend disclosed securing INR 6.75 Cr in a pre-seed funding round led by Inuka Capital, Eximius Ventures, Upsparks Capital, GrowX, and a group of strategic angel investors.

The newly raised capital will enable Quicklend to scale its operations, enhance its technological capabilities, and introduce innovative features that redefine the lending experience. The company is set to allocate significant resources towards research and development, ensuring that its platform remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the fintech sector.

“This funding reflects the confidence our investors have in Quicklend’s vision to transform the lending landscape in India,” said Raghuram Trikutam, CEO of Quicklend. “We remain dedicated to leveraging this capital to bridge the gap between financial institutions and credit-seekers, furthering our commitment to financial inclusion across the nation.” Gautam Shewakramani, Co-Founder & Partner at Inuka Capital said, “With Indian consumer savings moving to the financial markets, Quicklend’s solution offers lenders, their demand partners, and consumers across India to quickly access liquidity in a completely automated fashion. We’re excited to back Raghuram and the team as they build the infrastructure to unlock secured credit in India.” Pearl Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner of Eximius Ventures said, “As vigilance around unsecured loans rises, secured loans are set to grow significantly. With mutual funds gaining traction in Tier 2 and 3 cities, this creates a lucrative opportunity. Quicklend is at the forefront, digitizing the loan journey with mutual funds and plans to expand into other secured assets. We’re excited to back Raghu and his team, whose 30+ years of collective FinTech experience bring a unique edge in crafting transformative solutions..”

Strategic Roadmap

With the fresh infusion of funds, Quicklend plans to broaden its geographical footprint and expand its distribution network. Additionally, it will strengthen its data security infrastructure to maintain the highest levels of user trust and confidence.