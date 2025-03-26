Raj Cooling Systems Expands Its Reach, Enters the Wastebin Market

26th March, National: Raj Cooling Systems Pvt. Ltd. has entered the dustbin manufacturing segment, broadening its product portfolio beyond air coolers and furniture. This expansion aligns with the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, durable, and sustainable plastic products across industries.

By manufacturing dustbins domestically, Raj Cooling Systems supports the ‘Made in India’ initiative, reducing import dependency while contributing to India’s industrial growth. The company leverages advanced manufacturing capabilities, including AI-driven production technology, to ensure superior design, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

“Our vision has always been to deliver innovative and high-performance plastic solutions,” said Kalpesh Ramoliya, Managing Director at Raj Cooling Systems. “With our dustbin range, we strive to improve waste management efficiency while ensuring affordability and sustainability, reinforcing our commitment to quality and eco-friendly solutions for a clean environment.”

Raj Cooling Systems’ dustbins are crafted from high-grade plastic and are available in various sizes, lid variants, and two colors, i.e., blue and green, which cater to households, offices, industries, public spaces, and municipal applications. The product range includes compact models for homes and offices, heavy-duty options for malls, schools, and hospitals, and reinforced industrial bins to prevent spillage and odor.

With over 18 years of expertise in plastic manufacturing, the company guarantees high-performance products through in-house research and development. Made from 100% virgin plastic, the dustbins offer superior strength, hygiene, and easy maintenance. Some models are equipped with wheels for improved mobility and efficient waste handling.