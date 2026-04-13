Himanshu Bhatnagar Appointed as Multi-Property Director of Human Resources for The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa are pleased to announce the appointment of Himanshu Bhatnagar as the Multi–Property Director of Human Resources.

With over 18 years of progressive experience in human resources within the hospitality industry, including more than nine years with Marriott International, Himanshu brings a strong foundation in strategic HR leadership, talent development, and associate engagement. He most recently served as Director of Human Resources at Le Méridien Gurgaon, where he led the end-to-end HR strategy while championing associate relations and driving impactful initiatives across North India.

Over the course of his career, Himanshu has held key leadership roles across renowned hospitality brands including Marriott International, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), and Radisson Hotel Group, and has been instrumental in pre-openings, organizational transformation, and fostering high-performance cultures. Recognized for his contributions to HR excellence, Himanshu is the recipient of multiple prestigious accolades, including HR Leader of the Year at the Hotelier India Awards (2023) and several Marriott APEC HR Awards between 2021 and 2024, spanning talent development, team excellence, and wellness initiatives.

In his new role, Himanshu will lead the overarching people and culture strategy across both properties, aligning with Marriott International’s People First philosophy to cultivate leadership excellence, strengthen organizational capability, and deliver sustained business impact. His passion for building meaningful connections and making a difference in people’s lives has been a defining force in his journey—an approach that continues to shape his leadership philosophy.

Rahul Puri, Multi – Property General Manager, The Westin Gurgaon , New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa , commented on the appointment : “We are delighted to welcome Himanshu to our leadership team. His extensive experience, people-first approach, and proven ability to build strong, engaged teams make him a valuable addition to both our properties. At Westin , our associates are at the heart of everything we do, and I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen our culture, enhance associate wellbeing, and drive sustained excellence across both the hotel and the resort ”

Speaking on his appointment, Himanshu Bhatnagar said: “I am delighted to be part of The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa. Both properties are known for their distinct positioning and strong people culture. I look forward to contributing to an environment where associates feel empowered, valued, and inspired to deliver their best every day.”

Outside of work, Himanshu enjoys painting and singing, reflecting a creative and balanced approach that complements his professional journey.