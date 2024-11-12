Recode Studios Opens 19th Location in Hyderabad, Marking Major Milestone in Southern Expansion

Recode Studios, a growing name in the Indian cosmetic industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 19th retail outlet in Hyderabad. Located at C98R+JQ2, Dargah Rd, near Gachibowli, Darga Hussainshahwal, Radhe Nagar, Shaikpet, Hyderabad, Telangana, this new store marks a significant milestone as Recode Studios continues its mission to make high-quality beauty products accessible to customers across India.

The Hyderabad store offers Recode Studios’ full range of cruelty-free, vegan, and affordable beauty products, which have quickly gained popularity for their commitment to safety, inclusivity, and innovation. Customers can experience a wide selection of beauty, skincare, and personal care products that cater to various skin tones, types, and preferences.

Dheeraj Bansal, Co-founder of Recode Studios, expressed his excitement, stating, “We’re thrilled to bring Recode Studios to the vibrant city of Hyderabad. This new outlet represents our commitment to offering quality beauty products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We look forward to providing Hyderabadis with an engaging in-store experience and hope to continue expanding our reach across the country.”

As Recode Studios continues to expand its outlets, each new outlet reinforces its promise to offer high-quality, cruelty-free beauty products at competitive prices. With Hyderabad as a key addition to its growing presence, Recode Studios is poised to serve the diverse beauty needs of India’s ever-evolving market.