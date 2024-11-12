NMDC reports results for Q2 FY25

Mumbai, November 12, 2024: India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC has announced its Q2 FY’25 financial results and reported growth in Turnover, PAT, and PBT.

NMDC demonstrated a strong growth trajectory in Q2 FY25, with Profit After Tax (PAT) rising by an impressive 23%, Profit Before Tax (PBT) increasing by 20%, and turnover showing a notable upswing of 19% compared to the corresponding period. These results underscore the company’s operational efficiency, market adaptability, and strategic focus on value creation.

The half-yearly performance comparison between FY25 and FY24 also highlights NMDC’s strong financial growth. Turnover grew by 9%, increasing from Rs 10,010.03 crore in FY24 to Rs 10,909.37 crore in FY25. Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose by 20%, climbing from Rs 3,608.03 crore in FY24 to Rs 4,316.11 crore in FY25, while Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 21%, reaching Rs 3,253.34 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 2,677.91 crore in FY24. These results showcase NMDC’s resilience and excellence.

The board has recommended issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of 2:1 i.e 2(two) Bonus Equity Shares of face value Rs 1 each fully paid up; for every 1(one) existing equity share of the face value of Rs1/- each fully paid up to the eligible members of the company as on the record date, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company

Commenting on the company’s results, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) said, “This robust financial performance, especially in Q2 and H1 of this fiscal year, has set the ball rolling for achieving unprecedented results. Despite numerous challenges, including a heavy monsoon, the company has delivered remarkable achievements in both sales and financial metrics. I am confident that this fiscal year, NMDC will move towards 50 million tonnes of production and set new benchmarks.”

NMDC’s strong financial Q2 performance underscores its commitment to scaling new heights in the mining sector, further strengthening its position as the largest iron ore producer of India.