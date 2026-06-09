Relm Insurance Launches ALPHA Policy for Investment Managers Across AI, Biotech, Digital Assets and Other Emerging Sectors

HAMILTON, Bermuda — June 9, 2026: Relm Insurance (‘Relm’), the leading specialty insurer supporting emerging and innovative industries, today announced the launch of ALPHA, a consolidated investment management insurance policy designed for firms operating across emerging asset classes.

Investment managers are increasingly deploying capital into areas such as AI, biotech, fintech, digital assets, and the space economy. Following the earlier release of ALPHAWEB3, which was developed for investment managers operating in blockchain-based and digital asset strategies, Relm has expanded the product into a broader framework designed for firms investing across both emerging and traditional sectors. While the underlying risks remain rooted in established financial lines exposures, many firms now operate across complex structures where insurance solutions can be fragmented, with separate policies covering different parts of the platform. This can create gaps or duplication at the worst possible time, during a claim.

ALPHA has been developed to support investment managers putting capital to work in emerging industries, combining Relm’s underwriting appetite for these sectors with a consolidated policy structure.

The product includes investment advisor professional liability, fund coverage, management liability, employment practices liability, and crime within a single, integrated framework, with extensions for areas such as pre-claim expenses, public relations costs, and loss mitigation. The policy is structured to align with how these firms operate in practice, where exposures often overlap across advisory, fund, and management activities.

“Investment managers play a critical role in financing the innovative industries that Relm serves,” said Shane Doyle, Relm’s Chief Underwriting Officer. “Supporting the firms that allocate capital into these sectors is, in turn, how we support the industries themselves. The launch of ALPHA, alongside the refresh of ALPHAWEB3, expands Relm’s ability to serve investment managers operating across digital assets and other frontier sectors, with insurance solutions designed to reflect how modern investment platforms manage risk.”

Relm’s approach combines a proprietary policy form with underwriting expertise in emerging sectors, and capacity of up to $5 million across multiple currencies.

The product is designed to support organizations from early-stage managers through to established firms, with underwriting tailored to different strategies, structures, and stages of growth.