Congress Faces Setback as Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination from Madhya Pradesh Rejected

In a significant setback for the Congress ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the nomination of senior party leader Meenakshi Natarajan from Madhya Pradesh has been rejected during the scrutiny process, effectively ending the contest for the state’s third Rajya Sabha seat.

According to reports, the rejection stemmed from the alleged non-disclosure of a pending criminal case before a court in Hyderabad in the nomination papers submitted by Natarajan. Documents related to the case and the sequence of events that emerged during scrutiny have triggered political controversy and dealt a blow to the Congress’s electoral prospects in the state.

The development has sparked sharp reactions within political circles, with the Congress expected to review its legal and electoral options in the wake of the decision.