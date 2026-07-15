HDFC AMC Q1 FY27 PAT Rises 12% to Rs.8,383 Million; Revenue Grows 14%

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), one of India’s leading mutual fund managers, reported a 12% year-on-year increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹8,383 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by strong growth in assets under management and sustained investor participation.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 14% to ₹10,985 million, while operating profit increased 10% year-on-year to ₹8,276 million during the quarter.

HDFC AMC continued to strengthen its leadership position in the Indian mutual fund industry with a Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) of ₹9,351 billion, up from ₹8,286 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. The company held an 11.2% market share of the mutual fund industry’s QAAUM during the quarter.

The asset manager also remained among the country’s largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers, with actively managed equity-oriented QAAUM reaching ₹5,740 billion and commanding a 12.8% market share.

Strong Financial Performance

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026:

Revenue from operations: ₹10,985 million (up 14% YoY)

₹10,985 million (up 14% YoY) Operating Profit: ₹8,276 million (up 10% YoY)

₹8,276 million (up 10% YoY) Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹10,902 million, compared to ₹9,861 million a year earlier

₹10,902 million, compared to ₹9,861 million a year earlier Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹8,383 million, compared to ₹7,480 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Robust Growth in Assets and Investor Participation

HDFC AMC maintained a healthy asset mix, with 66% of its QAAUM invested in equity-oriented funds and 34% in non-equity funds, significantly higher than the industry’s equity allocation ratio of 57:43.

The company processed 17.2 million systematic transactions worth ₹48.1 billion during June 2026, reflecting continued investor confidence in systematic investment plans (SIPs) and other recurring investment products.

Expanding Distribution Network

HDFC AMC’s nationwide distribution footprint continued to expand, supported by more than 1,10,000 empaneled distribution partners, including mutual fund distributors, national distributors, and banking partners.

The company now operates through 280 offices across India, with 196 offices located in B-30 cities, highlighting its focus on expanding financial inclusion beyond major metropolitan centres. B-30 locations contributed 19.6% of the company’s total monthly average AUM during June 2026.

Strong Retail Investor Base

Individual investors remained the backbone of HDFC AMC’s business, contributing 69% of the company’s total monthly average AUM, substantially higher than the industry average of 61%.

As of June 30, 2026, the company managed 31.1 million live accounts, while its unique investor base identified through PAN or PEKRN stood at 17.1 million. This represents approximately 28% of the mutual fund industry’s total unique customer base, which stands at 61.9 million.

Outlook

The latest quarterly performance underscores HDFC AMC’s strong operational execution, expanding investor reach, and leadership in actively managed equity funds. Continued growth in assets under management, rising retail participation, and an extensive distribution network position the company well to capitalize on India’s growing mutual fund penetration and long-term investment trends.