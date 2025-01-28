Samantha Kochharr Appointed as Skill Competition Manager for WorldSkills International

New Delhi, January 2025: Worldskills recently appointed Samantha Kochhar as the Skill Competition Manager for WorldSkills International. This historic milestone further solidifies India’s presence on the global stage of excellence in the hairdressing industry.



Samantha Kochharr, a trailblazer in the hair and beauty industry, has been shaping the sector since the age of 11. With an impressive career spanning decades, she brings extensive experience in national and international film, fashion, and creative arts. As the Managing Director of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic and the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, she has successfully combined entrepreneurial expertise with her creative flair.

She is the first Asian to hold this position, breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks for the industry.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Samantha Kochharr is also an author and her spiritual journey has profoundly influenced her work, reflected in her book, Arribada: The Arrival, which provides a unique perspective on healing and self-discovery.

Speaking about her new role, Samantha Kochharr said, “I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Skill Competition Manager for WorldSkills International. This role represents an opportunity to contribute to the global standards of the hairdressing industry.”

Samantha Kochharr’s appointment is a testament to her relentless dedication, vision, and commitment to nurturing talent and innovation. Her leadership continues to inspire professionals worldwide, while her achievements pave the way for India’s continued recognition as a global leader in the beauty and wellness sector.