Samsung Expands Enterprise Play with AI-Powered Ecosystems

Gurugram, India May 07: Samsung is strengthening its enterprise business in India by advancing AI – powered , connected ecosystem solutions designed to help organisations reimagine operations through intelligent, integrated and secure technologies. Building on its strong presence across consumer electronics and displays, Samsung is extending its capabilities beyond devices to deliver end-to-end solutions that enable businesses to transition towards adaptive, data-driven environments. is strengthening itsbusiness in India by advancing, connected ecosystem solutions designed to help organisations reimagine operations through intelligent, integrated and secure technologies. Building on its strong presence across consumer electronics and displays,is extending its capabilities beyond devices to deliver end-to-end solutions that enable businesses to transition towards adaptive, data-driven environments. Samsung’s Business Experience Studios (BES) in Gurugram and Mumbai serve as live demonstration platforms, bringing together deep capabilities across devices, displays, mobility, AI platforms and Knox security. Moving beyond product-led conversations, BES enables enterprises to experience how connected ecosystems can drive efficiency, personalisation and scalability in real-world settings.

“At Samsung , we believe the future of enterprise lies in AI – powered , connected ecosystems that move beyond standalone devices to intelligent, adaptive environments. Our strength as a technology company uniquely positions us to bring together hardware, software, platforms and security into a seamless, integrated framework. This enables businesses to accelerate digital transformation, unlock operational agility and deliver more personalised, data-driven experiences at scale,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.