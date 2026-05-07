Shringar House of Mangalsutra Inaugurates Manufacturing Facility, Strengthens Bridal Jewellery Push and India’s Self-Reliant Ecosystem

Mumbai, May 07: Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited (SHOML) has officially inaugurated its expanded, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kandivali, Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in its growth and capacity augmentation journey. The unit is equipped with advanced machinery and upgraded systems designed to enhance precision manufacturing and improve turnaround timelines.
The official inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Mr. Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited, along with senior leadership and key industry stakeholders.
With this expansion, SHOML has significantly enhanced its annual production capacity, strengthening its ability to cater to sustained demand in the mangalsutra and bridal jewellery segments. The capacity comes at a time when the mangalsutra and bridal jewellery categories continue to demonstrate structural demand resilience. According to the World Gold Council, bridal jewellery remains a key contributor to gold consumption in India, supported by the country’s large and consistent wedding market.
Further, insights from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) indicate a growing preference for lighter, design-led jewellery formats, particularly within traditional categories such as mangalsutra, reflecting evolving consumer tastes. In this context, SHOML’s expanded facility enhances its ability to deliver both scale and design adaptability while improving manufacturing efficiencies and consistency. The development also aligns with India’s broader push towards a more self–reliant manufacturing ecosystem by strengthening domestic production capabilities, supporting value addition, and contributing to the ongoing formalisation of the jewellery sector.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Chetan Thadeshwar, Chairman and Managing Director, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, said, “The inauguration of our Kandivali facility marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey. This expansion is aligned with our vision to build scalable, future ready manufacturing capabilities while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. It positions us strongly to address sustained demand in the mangalsutra and bridal jewellery segments and deepen our role within the jewellery manufacturing ecosystem.”Mr. Viraj Thadeshwar, CEO and Executive Director, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, expressed, “This facility is a strategic enabler for our next phase of growth. By integrating advanced technology and optimising operational workflows, we are building a more agile and efficient manufacturing backbone. This will allow us to enhance responsiveness to evolving design trends, improve delivery timelines, and continue driving innovation while scaling sustainably.”With operations now underway, the facility is expected to reach optimal capacity in a phased manner, further strengthening the company’s ability to scale efficiently and support its long-term growth ambitions.