Shringar House of Mangalsutra Inaugurates Manufacturing Facility, Strengthens Bridal Jewellery Push and India’s Self-Reliant Ecosystem

Mumbai, May 07: Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited (SHOML) has officially inaugurated its expanded, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kandivali, Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in its growth and capacity augmentation journey. The unit is equipped with advanced machinery and upgraded systems designed to enhance precision manufacturing and improve turnaround timelines.

The official inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Mr. Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited, along with senior leadership and key industry stakeholders.

With this expansion, SHOML has significantly enhanced its annual production capacity, strengthening its ability to cater to sustained demand in the mangalsutra and bridal jewellery segments . The capacity comes at a time when the mangalsutra and bridal jewellery categories continue to demonstrate structural demand resilience. According to the World Gold Council, bridal jewellery remains a key contributor to gold consumption in India, supported by the country’s large and consistent wedding market.

Further, insights from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) indicate a growing preference for lighter, design-led jewellery formats, particularly within traditional categories such as mangalsutra , reflecting evolving consumer tastes. In this context, SHOML’s expanded facility enhances its ability to deliver both scale and design adaptability while improving manufacturing efficiencies and consistency. The development also aligns with India’s broader push towards a more self – reliant manufacturing ecosystem by strengthening domestic production capabilities, supporting value addition, and contributing to the ongoing formalisation of the jewellery sector.