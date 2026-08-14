Sayaji Hotels Expands Its Gujarat Presence with the Launch of Enrise by Sayaji, Somnath

Somnath, Aug 14: Sayaji Hotels has announced the launch of Enrise by Sayaji, Somnath, marking the group’s expansion into one of Gujarat’s most significant pilgrimage and tourism destinations. Located on the Junagadh-Somnath Highway, the property brings together contemporary accommodation, a multi-cuisine restaurant and extensive banquet facilities for leisure travellers, families, corporate guests and social groups.

Situated along Gujarat’s western coast, Somnath is renowned for the Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple, regarded as the first among the twelve Jyotirlingas in India. The destination combines spirituality and heritage with its coastal setting, with attractions such as Triveni Sangam, where the Hiran, Kapila and Saraswati rivers meet the Arabian Sea, and Bhalka Tirth adding to its cultural and religious significance. The wider Gir-Somnath region also offers access to attractions including Gir National Park, making the destination relevant to both pilgrimage and leisure travellers.

The newly launched hotel features 59 rooms, comprising 24 Deluxe Rooms, 24 Premium Deluxe Rooms, 10 Suites and one Grand Suite. The rooms range from 252 sq. ft. in the Deluxe category to 630 sq. ft. for the Grand Suite, providing options for both individual travellers and families. The property’s dining offering is led by Momentt, a 160-cover multi-cuisine restaurant. Designed to serve both in-house guests and visitors, the restaurant complements the hotel’s accommodation and event offerings.

The hotel also features three banquet venues – Jewel, Crystal and Vatika; catering to weddings, celebrations, conferences, meetings and other gatherings. Among these, Vatika spans 26,500 sq. ft. and can accommodate up to 1,000 guests in a theatre-style configuration, while Jewel and Crystal provide additional options for smaller and mid-sized events.

Commenting on the launch, Rajendra Joshi, Associate General Manager, Sayaji Hotels, said,

“The launch of Enrise by Sayaji, Somnath is an important milestone for Sayaji Hotels as we continue to expand our presence across Gujarat. Somnath is a destination with immense spiritual and cultural significance, and its growing appeal among leisure and group travellers presents an exciting opportunity for us. With this property, we are looking to establish a strong presence in the destination while offering guests the quality, service and hospitality that Sayaji Hotels is known for. We are confident that Enrise by Sayaji, Somnath will become an important addition to the region’s hospitality landscape.”

Speaking about the property, Ramshibhai Kamaliya, Managing Director of The Divine Resort, said,

“The idea behind Enrise by Sayaji was to create a hospitality space that reflects our pride in the place we call home, while meeting the changing needs of visitors coming to Somnath from across the country. It is personally meaningful for us to open the doors of this hotel in our hometown, and we hope to make it a welcoming space for pilgrims, families, leisure travellers and the local community alike.”

Situated on the Junagadh Somnath Highway near Dari Toll Plaza, opposite the overbridge on Chhatroda Service Road, the hotel is approximately 7 km from Veraval Railway Station and 40 km from Keshod Airport. Its location provides convenient access for guests travelling to Somnath as well as those exploring the wider Saurashtra region.

With its combination of accommodation, dining and large-format event infrastructure, Enrise by Sayaji, Somnath adds a contemporary hospitality option to the destination while offering a venue for both leisure stays and significant social and corporate occasions.