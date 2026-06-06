SberIndia creates Russian Business Centre in Delhi

An office centre is being built in Delhi that will become a hub for Russian business in India

The opening of the Russian Business Centre in Delhi was announced by Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Sber has been operating in India for over 15 years; the bank already has offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, as well as its own IT hub in Bangalore. SberIndia operates as a full-fledged local bank, providing a comprehensive range of services for corporate clients and developing infrastructure for cooperation between Russian and Indian companies.

Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank:

“The development of relations between Russia and India, particularly in industrial cooperation, financial interaction, logistics, and technological partnership, is increasing the need for Russian companies to have a physical presence in India. The Russian Business Centre is not just an office building, but a key location for the Russian business community in India. Its residents will include both companies already operating in India and those just preparing to enter this market.”

The National Capital Territory of Delhi remains one of the key commercial real estate markets in India. The Centre is being built in one of Delhi’s most convenient business clusters in terms of infrastructure and logistics. Against the backdrop of an acute shortage of modern Class A office complexes in central Delhi, interest from tenants is very high.

In the first quarter of 2026, the total volume of office space lease transactions in India’s eight largest cities reached a record 2.8 million sq. m, of which 400,000 sq. m were in the National Capital Territory of Delhi — a 95% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025, according to a report by consultants. Investment interest today is focused on residential complexes, office space, warehouses, logistics centres, and data centres.

The project will become a flagship platform showcasing advanced technologies, digital services, and innovative solutions from the Sber ecosystem. Sber will offer residents of the new business centre a range of financial instruments for operating in India and business support services, including legal, tax, and audit support, as well as credit products.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a unique event in the world of economics and business. SPIEF has been held since 1997, and since 2006 has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of Russia. Over the years, the Forum has become a leading global platform for business representatives to communicate and discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The XXIX St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 3 to 6, 2026. In its 185th anniversary year, Sber is the GigaPartner of SPIEF.