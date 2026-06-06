Maharashtra Tops India in Female-to-Male Ratio, Surpasses National Average

Mumbai, June 6 (BNP): Maharashtra has emerged as the state with the highest female-to-male ratio in the country, surpassing the national average and marking a significant achievement in gender demographics, according to recent government data.

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The improved sex ratio is being viewed as a positive indicator of social development and reflects the impact of sustained efforts to promote gender equality, female education, healthcare access, and women’s welfare initiatives. Experts believe the trend demonstrates growing awareness regarding the value of the girl child and the effectiveness of policies aimed at curbing gender discrimination.

Officials have attributed the achievement to various state and central government programmes focused on maternal and child health, women’s empowerment, and awareness campaigns against gender-biased practices. Improved healthcare infrastructure and better access to institutional deliveries have also contributed to the favorable demographic shift.

Demographers note that a balanced sex ratio is a crucial indicator of social progress and inclusive development. A healthier gender balance can positively influence workforce participation, education outcomes, and long-term economic growth.

The latest figures place Maharashtra ahead of the national average, highlighting the state’s progress in addressing gender disparities. Policymakers and social experts have welcomed the development while emphasizing the need for continued efforts to sustain and further improve gender equality across all sections of society.

The achievement is expected to serve as a model for other states seeking to improve demographic indicators and promote a more equitable social structure.