Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance

Memphis, TN, October 05, 2024 — Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No Hidden Fees. This offer includes one month of storage, tenant insurance, a lock, and no administrative fees.

This special promotion is available to anyone in need of storage as a result of Hurricane Helene. No proof of impact is required to take advantage of this offer, making it accessible to all.

The offer is valid through October 7th, and exclusions apply based on availability. Residents seeking more information about rental availability and the discount should contact their nearest participating facility, which are listed alphabetically by city.