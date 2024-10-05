Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Minnesota Self Storage Facility

Minneapolis, MN, October 05, 2024 –Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of the Ridgewood Storage located in St. Joseph, Minnesota. The facility consists of 130 units and 20,200 rentable square feet of drive up self storage. Built with all-steel Trachte Building System materials, Ridgewood Storage provides quality storage options to the fast-growing St Cloud MN MSA. Haugen and his team represented the Seller and worked directly with the Buyer to complete the transaction. The Buyer is a local business owner and first time self storage owner.

Matt, Alex, Nathan and Tom are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property.