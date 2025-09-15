Shree Cement replenishes 19.58 Million Cubic Meters of water across 11 Indian states, reinforcing its sustainability leadership

Chandigarh, September 15, 2025: Shree Cement, one of India’s leading cement producers, has reached a significant sustainability milestone by completing an independent limited assurance of its Water Accounting data and Water Positivity Index. The assurance was conducted by Intertek India Pvt. Ltd., in alignment with ISAE 3000 (Revised), underscoring the company’s leadership in responsible water management.

The verification spanned Shree Cement’s entire operational footprint, covering 16 manufacturing units and rainwater harvesting sites across 11 Indian states. It included all facilities under the company’s operational control that draw freshwater and undertake rainwater harvesting, as well as external conservation projects implemented by Shree Cement in local communities.

Through these efforts, Shree Cement has replenished and conserved more than 19.58 million cubic meters of water, making it over 8 times Water Positive in FY 24-25, a benchmark achievement in India’s cement sector.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement said, “Water is a shared and vital resource for both communities and industries. At Shree Cement, we go beyond efficient usage focusing on replenishment, resilience and long-term sustainability. The independent verification of our Water Positivity Index highlights the scale of our impact and strengthens our commitment to advancing water stewardship across our operations and communities. We will continue to invest in scalable solutions that balance business growth with ecological responsibility.”

This milestone demonstrates Shree Cement’s strong commitment to sustainable growth, community partnerships and environmental resilience, positioning the company at the forefront of corporate water stewardship in India.