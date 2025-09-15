Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Shri. DK Shivakumar Inaugurates HDFC Bank’s Branch in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka, September 15, 2025: Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka – Shri. DK Shivakumar, today inaugurated HDFC Bank’s state-of-the-art branch at Global Tech Park Building, O Shaughnessy Road, Langford Town in Bengaluru.

Present on the occasion was Mr. Ahmed Zackaria, Branch Banking Head – Karnataka & Kerala, HDFC Bank.The Honourable Deputy Chief Minister also formally launched the Bank’s annual Festive Treats Campaign 2025 in the state which coincides with the festive season. This brings more than 10,000 offers across cards, loans, PayZapp, and EASYEMI, making festive purchases more affordable and rewarding for customers. The Festive Treats offers are applicable across a range of products — apparel, electronics, dining, travel and jewellery among other things.

HDFC Bank will leverage its wide network of 528 branches, 1156 ATMs, digital channels and more than 100000 lakh merchant and dealer touchpoints for the festive campaign in Karnataka.

Shri. Tushar Girinath, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary- Urban Development and Home inaugurated the locker room.