Unix Launches Voltro Power Bank, Half the Size of a Palm with 10,000mAh Capacity and 22.5W Fast Charging

Mumbai, 15th September 2025: Unix, a leading name in mobile accessories and consumer electronics, has launched the Voltro Power Bank, a half-palm-sized powerhouse designed for users constantly on the move. Compact yet powerful, Voltro packs a 10,000mAh capacity with 22.5W fast charging, offering multiple ports and built-in cables to charge devices simultaneously. Available in two color options (Grey and Black), Voltro is priced at ₹2,499/- and comes with a 1-year hassle-free exchange warranty, underscoring Unix’s commitment to reliable customer service. The product is available to purchase on Unix’s official website and leading retail and e-commerce platforms across India.

Built using high-density Li-ion cells, the Voltro Power Bank weighs just 165 grams and slips effortlessly into pockets, travel pouches, or small handbags—offering the perfect balance of portability and style. Its detachable cable comes attached with a sturdy string, allowing users to plug in when needed or use it as a handy carry loop, whether as a finger grip, bag clip, or keychain attachment, eliminating the need for additional accessories.

The integrated LED display makes it easy to check battery levels at a glance. With dual output options (USB & Type-C), Voltro allows charging of two devices at the same time. Delivering up to 4.5A output and 22.5W fast charging, the Voltro ensures efficient, reliable power delivery—capable of fully charging a smartphone in just 60 minutes, significantly reducing downtime for users.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Imran Kagalwala, Co-Founder, Unix India, said: “Voltro is proof that great things come in small packages. We wanted to build a power bank that feels like an accessory, not a gadget. This ultra-compact design is minimal, portable, and built for the way young people live, work, and play today.”

Safety is built in with 12 layers of protection against short circuits, overvoltage, overheating, and electrostatic discharge, ensuring reliable, worry-free charging every time.

The Voltro Power Bank is manufactured at Unix’s state of the art manufacturing facility located in Umbergaon, Gujarat, reinforcing the brand’s alignment with the country Made in India initiative.