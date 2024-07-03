Shriram Finance FD Now Available on Bajaj Markets; Earn High Interest Returns

Pune, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, has partnered with Shriram Finance to offer high-yielding Fixed Deposits (FDs) online. This partnership aims to provide customers a secure investment option, offering interest rates of up to 9.40% p.a.

The Shriram Finance Fixed Deposit caters to a diverse range of investors, including senior citizens and women, offering additional benefits to maximize their returns. Senior citizens can earn 0.50% p.a. higher interest compared to non-senior citizens.

One can enjoy the following benefits of investing in this FD:

Additional interest of 0.10% p.a. for women

0.25% p.a. increase in interest rate upon renewal

Flexible tenors ranging between 12 months and 60 months

Cumulative and non-cumulative interest payout options

This strategic partnership underscores Bajaj Markets’ commitment to expanding its offerings and providing superior financial products that meet the evolving needs of today’s investors. Here’s why individuals should invest in fixed deposits through this marketplace:

Access to the FD calculator

Minimal documentation

100% online process

Individuals who wish to get started with their savings journey can download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the website. Users can also explore loans, credit cards, insurance, and investments on this financial marketplace. These categories cater to the diverse needs of investors, helping them build a corpus, save money, secure their future, and make sound financial decisions.