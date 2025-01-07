SIRO Boka Place, Montenegro Now Accepting Reservations

(Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 7 January 2025) Nestled within the UNESCO-protected Bay of Kotor in Montenegro, SIRO Boka Place is now accepting reservations. The immersive lifestyle brand devised by Kerzner International, will welcome guests from 15 May 2025 at the iconic Porto Montenegro in Tivat, marking the brand’s second hotel.

“The opening of SIRO One Za’abeel in Dubai marked a major milestone for Kerzner International. We finally presented our disruptive incubator brand for the world to experience. The feedback has been phenomenal and provides a fantastic foundation for the growth of the brand,” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “SIRO brings together science, innovation, and an unrivalled hospitality experience. SIRO Boka Place presents a different iteration of the brand, with a holistic ‘destination fitness’ offering, designed to open up the destination through adventure and active experiences, in the beautiful coastal setting of Porto Montenegro.”

Offering a paradigm-shifting guest experience, SIRO focuses on combining transformative wellness experiences seamlessly integrated with cutting-edge digital technology and world-class expertise. Designed to ensure that guests can travel without compromise, every SIRO destination empowers guests to unlock their peak mental and physical potential. SIRO Boka Place will serve as a haven of nature, adventure and well-being experiences.

The SIRO Boka Place Experience

Surrounded by undisturbed nature, SIRO Boka Place is a sanctuary that offers a range of rooms, suites and apartments designed to enhance recovery, well-being and functionality. As with all SIRO rooms, the state-of-the-art accommodations at SIRO Boka Place integrate functional amenities, soothing interiors and recovery equipment. The environment is supported by thermo-regulated mattresses that ensure optimal body temperature for deep sleep.

The hotel’s prime location in Porto Montenegro allows guests to leisurely discover Montenegro’s fascinating culture. From boat trips to the beautiful Blue Cave and the old town of Kotor, to exploring secret and wild beaches, to the lively culinary scene that offers the freshest catch from the sea, there’s something for every season and every traveller.

Serving as an all-in-one destination in Montenegro, the hotel features a high-tech training and recovery facility catering to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious travellers. This includes the brand’s distinguished Fitness and Recovery Labs, which introduce a revolutionary approach to holistic active living with “functional fitness” at its core.

At SIRO Boka Place, the Fitness Lab is spread over 1600 sqm and is equipped with cutting-edge technology and machines that are strategically positioned in zones tailored to different movement needs. The space also includes three specialised studios – the Experience Box, Yoga Studio and Pilates Reformer, offering different signature classes with master trainers. Meanwhile, the Recovery Lab focuses on comprehensive recuperation, blending mindfulness, holistic practices and specialised treatments within a beautifully designed space. The hotel also features a 25m half-Olympic pool that is temperature controlled and has a retractable roof allowing comprehensive use in the winter months.

With the mountains and Adriatic sea at its doorstep, SIRO Boka Place will be the epicentre of adventure and Destination Fitness. Catering to every fitness level in all seasons, guests can explore Montenegro from a new perspective. From trail hiking in UNESCO-listed sites with expert-led tours, canyoning in wild locations, scenic bike tours across Boka Bay and national park trails to exploring the waters through sailing, paddling and rafting, there are plenty of choices for individual and family-friendly excursions.

SIRO Boka Place’s extensive nutritional offering mirrors the brand’s philosophy of creating harmony between lifestyle, soul and well-being. The hotel will showcase the brand’s first-ever F&B concepts and the Refuel Bar, SIRO’s popular grab-and-go concept. SIRO Social will be a rooftop bar that looks over the seaside views of Porto Montenegro and will offer a delicious tapas and bites, along with low- and no-alcohol options. SIRO Table will offer a taste of indoor and outdoor living and serve as an all-day dining restaurant. The hotel’s in-house nutritionist and Executive Chef will curate meal plans, integrative consultations, and a range of culinary recommendations for daily living, adding to the SIRO experience.

Located in the heart of Tivat’s luxury waterfront community of Porto Montenegro, SIRO Boka Place will offer fitness memberships for local residents and visitors. Hotel guests can also use the facilities at Porto Montenegro that include football and cricket fields, paddle and tennis courts and basketball court. Membership will include access to the hotel’s Fitness Lab and its team of specialists, group exercise classes, personal training facilities, and a complimentary body composition analysis.