SIS Limited reports strong Q1 FY26 performance with rs3,549 Cr revenue, Up 13.4percent YoY

New Delhi, July 31st, 2025: SIS Ltd. announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025.

Segmental revenues are as follows:

Security Solutions India: Rs. 1,460 cr. in Q1FY26 vs Rs 1,338 cr. in Q1FY25 and Rs.

1,435 cr. in Q4FY25

Security Solutions International: Rs. 1,513 cr. in Q1FY26 vs Rs 1,276 cr. in Q1FY25 and Rs. 1,424 cr. in Q4FY25

587 cr. in Q4FY25

Net Debt to EBITDA: Net Debt to EBITDA as of Jun’25 was at 0.87.

Cash Conversion – OCF/EBITDA on a consolidated basis was 105.7% for the quarter.

Business Updates:

Security Solutions India: The Security Solutions India business continued its growth momentum with 9.2% YoY growth and 1.7% QoQ growth in revenue for the quarter and reached Rs. 1,460 Cr. Major wins during the quarter came from the E-commerce, Construction, Manufacturing, BFSI, and Retail sectors. EBITDA margin remains stable at 5.4% in Q1 FY26, compared to 5.4% in Q1 FY25.

The Security Solutions India business continued its growth momentum with 9.2% YoY growth and 1.7% QoQ growth in revenue for the quarter and reached Rs. 1,460 Cr. Major wins during the quarter came from the E-commerce, Construction, Manufacturing, BFSI, and Retail sectors. EBITDA margin remains stable at 5.4% in Q1 FY26, compared to 5.4% in Q1 FY25. Security Solutions International: The Security Solutions International business recorded a revenue of Rs. 1,513 Cr. for the quarter which is a 18.5% YoY growth (18.9% in constant currency) and 6.2% QoQ growth (5.3% in constant currency). This growth was primarily driven by new wins in the Airports, and Energy sectors. The EBITDA margins decreased from 3.4% last year to 3.0% in Q1 FY26. However on a normalized basis EBITDA margin increased from 2.9% in Q1 FY25 to 3.3% in Q1 FY26.

