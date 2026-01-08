Snapdeal Unveils Republic Day Edition of the SwagTantra Sale

Bangalore, Jan 08: Snapdeal, Bharat-focused marketplace for value-conscious shoppers, today announced the return of its popular SwagTantra Sale, running from January 7 to January 12, 2026, in the run-up to Republic Day. Following an overwhelming response to the inaugural SwagTantra Sale during Independence Day last year, Snapdeal is bringing the property back to celebrate the spirit of economic freedom and smart shopping.

Staying true to Snapdeal’s value-first philosophy, the SwagTantra Sale will spotlight a wide selection of best-selling fashion, lifestyle and everyday essentials range, reaffirming the platform’s focus on accessible pricing for Bharat’s value-conscious shoppers.

The Republic Day edition of the SwagTantra Sale will feature discounts of up to 80% across a wide range of categories, with a focus on women’s fashion (westernwear, ethnicwear and

footwear), men’s fashion, kids’ clothing, home décor and furnishing, and make-up & personal care. Designed for Bharat’s value-driven shoppers, the sale brings together trending styles, everyday essentials and festive-ready assortments at compelling price points.

Adding to the excitement are “Deal of the Day” offers, featuring some of the most competitive prices across key categories, and “77 Freedom Deals”, a limited-period proposition inspired by India’s Republic Day celebrations. Customers can also avail attractive bank and payment offers, including benefits via BHIM UPI, PayTM, and Bank of Baroda cards, making value shopping even more rewarding.

Commenting on the announcement, Achint Setia, CEO, Snapdeal, said, “Bringing SwagTantra back for Republic Day is our way of celebrating economic freedom through smarter choices, sharper prices and wider access to trusted brands.”

Snapdeal continues to empower millions of value-conscious consumers while enabling small sellers and manufacturers to participate meaningfully in India’s digital commerce growth.

For more details, customers can download the Snapdeal app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.