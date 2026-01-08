Leeford Healthcare Limited Commits INR 200 Crore for Expansion of Ortho & Mobility Aids Division; Names Action Superstar Tiger Shroff as its Brand Ambassador

Ludhiana, Jan 08: Leeford Healthcare Limited, one of India’s leading Healthcare companies, has announced a strategic investment of INR 200 crore in the next three years to rapidly scale its Orthopedic & Mobility Aids division, signalling a major push into India’s fast-growing preventive healthcare and rehabilitation market. As part of this expansion, the company has unveiled action superstar and fitness icon Tiger Shroff as the Brand Ambassador for its orthopedic and mobility aids division and launched its nationwide campaign, ‘Fit Raho, Hit Raho’.

India’s orthopedic supports and mobility aids market is currently valued at INR 2500 crore annually and is projected to grow to INR 8000 crore by 2030, driven by rising lifestyle disorders, sports injuries, an ageing population, and growing awareness around preventive care. Leeford Healthcare Limited’s strategic investment will focus on manufacturing upgrades, new product development, digital-first marketing, clinical engagement, and deeper retail penetration across both urban and rural markets.

“From the total investment of INR 200 crore, decent share of this investment will go for upgradation of our manufacturing facility for orthopaedic and mobility aids as we aim to strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative, with the remaining funds to be utilized for marketing, advertising & penetration in newer towns. We are also planning to expand our geographical spread across majority of pincodes in India,” said Mrs. Neha Gupta, Director, Leeford Healthcare Limited.

The company sees strong growth opportunities across both rural and urban India, with urban demand driven by lifestyle-related issues and rural demand led by ageing populations and access to affordable care. Growth is expected across both online and offline channels, supported by Leeford Healthcare Limited’s focus on expanding its digital footprint while leveraging its extensive offline sales and distribution network to outperform legacy players. The company continues to remain mass-market in pricing while delivering high-quality, clinically aligned products, ensuring access at scale.

The ‘Fit Raho, Hit Raho’ campaign positions orthopedic and mobility aids as everyday lifestyle companions for prevention, recovery, and active living, moving the category decisively beyond post-injury usage to proactive health protection.

“India is facing a silent epidemic of musculoskeletal disorders. Our goal is to combine clinical credibility with everyday relevance — making high-quality, affordable mobility aids widely available so that prevention and rehabilitation go hand-in-hand. With Action Superstar Tiger Shroff as the face of our campaign, we want to inspire millions across India to adopt orthopedic and mobility aids not only for treatment but also for long-term prevention and resilience,” added Mrs. Gupta.

Tiger Shroff, known for his discipline, agility, and fitness-first mindset, perfectly reflects the ‘Fit Raho, Hit Raho’ campaign’s philosophy of daily movement and resilience.

“I’m proud to partner with Leeford Healthcare Limited in a campaign that champions movement as a daily habit,” said Tiger Shroff, Actor and Fitness Icon. “True fitness isn’t just about training hard but also about protecting your body, preventing injuries, and recovering well. Orthopedic and mobility aids should be part of an active lifestyle—just like gym gear or other fitness essentials. Leeford Healthcare Limited’s vision of making these supports accessible to everyone resonates with my own philosophy, and together we want to inspire people to stay strong, keep moving, and live the mantra: Fit Raho, Hit Raho.”

Leeford Healthcare Limited’s orthopedic and mobility aids portfolio was created in 2023 to address a critical gap where quality supports were either expensive or inaccessible to the mass market. Today, the company offers 32 clinically aligned products, including lumbar belts, posture correctors, cervical collars, knee caps, wrist and ankle supports, and sports recovery aids. The portfolio will expand to 50 products by end of financial year 26-27, with 20 new product launches planned, aligned to rehabilitation, prevention, and sports wellness.

All products are manufactured at the company’s WHO-GMP and ISO-certified facility in Ludhiana. Leeford Healthcare Limited’s portfolio is available across 12 lakh retail touchpoints across India, while its orthopedic products are currently present in 1 lakh outlets. The company aims to leverage this strong reach to further strengthen its orthopedic and mobility support division and plans to double its presence from 1 lakh to 2 lakh retail touchpoints by the second quarter of FY 26–27, supported by a robust presence on leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

“Our differentiation lies in being both medically credible and accessible,” said Mr. Sidhant Gupta, Director, Leeford Healthcare Limited. “Our products are designed in consultation with clinicians and physiotherapists to complement prescribed therapy and empower individuals to use them proactively in daily life—whether it is a student avoiding spinal strain, an office worker managing posture, or an athlete protecting joints. By integrating these supports into conservative care pathways, we are enabling people to sustain movement, prevent injuries, and recover more effectively.”

The ‘Fit Raho, Hit Raho’ campaign has been conceptualized by Schbang – Mumbai, with Hogarth as the production house. The key products to be highlighted include the Posture Corrector Belt, Knee Cap and Abs Wrap (Tummy Trimmer). The campaign will be amplified through digital films, in-store activations, clinician partnerships and awareness drives. Tiger Shroff’s association will anchor consumer outreach and digital engagement, while Leeford Healthcare Limited will also expand medical engagement through workplace ergonomic drives, rural orthopedic screening camps, and physiotherapist training initiatives.

Over the next 3–5 years, the orthopedic and mobility aids category is expected to evolve significantly with the emergence of new sports such as pickleball and paddleball, new fitness regimes like Hyrox, and a broader shift toward lifestyle-led fitness and early adoption of preventive supports. Earlier, orthopedic products were largely viewed only through a treatment lens, but in recent years, precautionary usage has gained strong positive acceptance, opening up significant whitespace for lifestyle and sports-led orthopedic solutions. Leeford Healthcare Limited’s in-house manufacturing, strong network, and cost control further strengthen its ability to deliver affordable products at scale.