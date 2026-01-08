Resonia Ltd. Certified as a Great Place To Work

Mumbai, Jan 08: Resonia Ltd., a leading power transmission infrastructure company, has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for 2026. The recognition highlights the company’s commitment to fostering a people-centric, high-performance culture across complex infrastructure execution environments.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours that deliver market-leading outcomes.

Commenting on the achievement, Arun Sharma, CEO, Resonia Ltd., said, “Delivering large-scale transmission projects requires technical excellence, resilience and strong collaboration on the ground. This certification is a testimony to the teams who bring these values to life every day. At Resonia, we remain committed to creating a workplace where safety, trust and accountability go hand in hand with execution excellence.” Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO & CMO, Serentica, Resonia & Sterlite Electric, added: “Resonia’s culture is built around empowering teams working in some of the most challenging project environments. We have focused on strengthening leadership capability, on-site engagement, and employee well-being to ensure our people feel supported and valued. The Great Place To Work® recognition reflects the collective effort of our teams across locations.”

Resonia’s people strategy centres on safety-first execution, continuous skill development, technology adoption and inclusive workplace practices, enabling teams to deliver critical infrastructure projects efficiently and responsibly.