Snowman Logistics registers 15.66% growth in revenue in the second quarter of FY 2024-25

Mumbai, 11th November 2024: During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Snowman Logistics Ltd recorded revenue of INR 143.45 Crores as against INR 124.02 Crores for the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 15.66%. EBITDA recorded at INR 23.10 Crores as against INR 25.54 Crores, in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

During the half year ended September 30, 2024, Snowman Logistics Ltd recorded revenue of INR 283.67 Crores as against INR 252.79 Crores for the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 12.22%. EBITDA was recorded at INR 47.31 Crores against INR 50.96 Crores for the same period in the previous year.

Speaking about the performance, Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman, Snowman Logistics Limited said, “We had a robust Q2 quarter, with double-digit revenue growth fueled by strong momentum in our 5PL business. We are pleased to announce the inauguration of our Lucknow warehouse, and our expansion plans continue with more facilities in the pipeline to expand our regional footprint and service capabilities. We have a strong demand forecast from the customers, and with the ongoing focus on cost optimization, Snowman is set to enhance profitability across our operations.”