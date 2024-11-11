WeVOIS Labs Receives Prestigious Innovation Award at the 2024 Doing Good for Bharat Awards

New Delhi, 11 November 2024 – WeVOIS Labs, a leader in waste management solutions, has been recognized with the prestigious “Doing Good through Innovation” award at the 2024 Doing Good for Bharat Awards. This award celebrates impactful contributions to community, climate, and conservation, highlighting WeVOIS’s commitment to making a lasting difference.

The awards ceremony, held at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi, on October 16, 2024, was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Padma Shri Savji Dholakia, Karnataka Health Minister Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Shri (Dr.) Raj Bhushan Choudhary Ji. Organized by CSRBOX, Asia’s leading CSR and Sustainability Forum, the awards honor exceptional efforts in social and environmental development.

WeVOIS Labs is changing the game in India’s waste management sector with innovative, sustainable solutions. By equipping sanitation workers with IoT-enabled tools, the company ensures waste is collected efficiently and shared in real time with municipal authorities to improve accountability. Their bio-methanation plants convert organic waste into energy and compost, supporting a circular economy and creating value for communities and the environment.

“We’re truly honored to receive this recognition,” said Abhishek. “It reflects our dedication to using innovation for sustainable change.” Abhinav added, “Our goal is to make a meaningful impact, one city at a time.”

The Doing Good for Bharat Awards, supported by leaders like Grant Thornton LLP, Sattva Consulting, and the Indian School of Development Management, recognizes impactful initiatives that drive social responsibility. WeVOIS Labs has already reached over 3.5 million people across 18 cities, achieving 250% growth in the last year. Their scalable, purpose-driven model is setting new standards in an industry that often struggles to balance sustainability and profitability.

Looking ahead, WeVOIS has ambitious plans to expand to 500 cities, create 100 zero-waste zones, and partner with 50,000 sanitation workers in the next five years. Abhishek and Abhinav are driven by a vision that turns waste into valuable resources, benefiting both the environment and local economies.