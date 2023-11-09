SPEED Presents, VROOM Drag Meet 9th Edition, Powered by Hero MotoCorp, Electric Performance Partner Ultraviolette

Bangalore, November 9, 2023: VROOM Motorsports, the trailblazing name in the Indian motorsports industry, is thrilled to announce the upcoming VROOM Drag Meet 9th Edition. This exhilarating three-day event, set to take place from November 24th to 26th, 2023, at the state-of-the-art Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd, Hosur, is a celebration of speed, adrenaline, and cutting-edge automotive technology. With a dedicated drag strip, VROOM Drag Meet promises heart-pounding action for motorsport enthusiasts and spectators alike.

Mr. Tariq Mohsin Founder of VROOM Motorsports, expresses his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, saying, ” VROOM Drag Meet goes beyond just a motorsport event. It’s like a lively celebration of racers’ unstoppable energy and the growing love for speed at India’s racetracks. We are proud to have come this far and are excited to present the 9th edition with a promise of an even larger audience, more participants, and thrilling displays of supercars, superbikes, daring stunts, and exhilarating drifting action.” “The upcoming VROOM Drag Meet 9th Edition is a culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to safe motorsports culture. We have made continuous efforts to ensure that this event offers a platform for racers and motorsport enthusiasts to experience the thrill of drag racing in a controlled and safe environment. With the support of the Federation of Motorsports Club of India, we are set to raise the bar once again and deliver a motorsport spectacle like never before.” he adds.

VROOM Motorsports, also known as VROOM, ventured into the motorsport industry in 2016, with a strong focus on promoting various motorsports disciplines in India. The company has quickly become a driving force behind the thriving motorsports culture in the country. The VROOM Drag Meet, in particular, has gained immense popularity and support, solidifying its position as the premier drag racing event in India.

In the Indian landscape, the surge of manufacturers bringing high-performance vehicles and the booming biking culture have set the stage for the continued growth of drag racing. The sport involves engine modifications, precision tuning, and a relentless pursuit of the best speeds possible. It’s a passion shared by speedsters, octane addicts, adrenaline junkies, and petrolheads who gather to push the limits of their vehicles and themselves. VROOM Drag Meet showcases the world’s fastest sport, drag racing, on a recognized international stage where two cars or bikes race side by side over a quarter-mile, with the winner advancing to the next round.

The 9th Edition of VROOM Drag Meet will bring together a diverse array of vehicles, from modified Indian Cars and Indian Bikes to jaw-dropping Supercars and Superbikes. Participants and spectators can expect to witness a thrilling showcase of performance-upgraded vehicles, including prestigious names like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Nissan GTR, EVO, Porsche, and Maserati, along with two-wheeled speedsters from Kawasaki, Suzuki, BMW, Yamaha, Honda, and many more, all equipped with serious upgrades and cutting-edge technology.