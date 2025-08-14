StatLab Empowers Growth in Key European Countries through Direct Market Expansions in Germany and France

MCKINNEY, Texas, August 14, 2025 — tatLab Medical Products (“StatLab”), a leading global developer and manufacturer of medical diagnostic supplies and equipment, today announced the completed acquisitions of Germany-based histology service and distribution company Histoserve GmbH (“Histoserve”) as well as Diapath France SAS (“Diapath France”). These moves mark a significant step forward in StatLab’s European growth strategy, expanding its direct commercial presence to the top four European markets: France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, a milestone that positions StatLab among the few suppliers with fully direct access to Europe’s largest pathology markets, enabling closer customer relationships and expanded access to StatLab’s full product portfolio.

Founded by Wolfgang Jakobi in 2010 near Hannover, Germany, Histoserve has evolved into a comprehensive solutions provider for pathology labs, providing reliable reagents, innovative instrumentation through Diapath, and best-in-class post-sales support. Diapath made a strategic majority investment in Histoserve in 2021 to create a regional hub and direct market access in Germany. With deep equipment service expertise and strong customer ties, Histoserve will play a critical role in expanding market access to the entire StatLab portfolio in Europe’s largest market.

In parallel, StatLab acquired the remaining stake in Diapath France—a joint venture formed in 2023 between Diapath and Jacques Hannaby to serve the direct laboratory market in France. These additions strengthen StatLab’s direct footprint and future scalability in France and Germany while complementing its already established presence in the UK and Italy, and provide the platform to create an industry leader across the four largest European markets and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome Histoserve and Diapath France into the StatLab family,” said Alberto Battistel, Managing Director of Diapath. “Although we’ve collaborated with Wolfgang and Jacques for several years, fully integrating their businesses into our European strategic plan will further strengthen customer relationships and fuel additional growth.”

“The evolution of the StatLab organization has been exciting to witness, and we’re proud to now be a full part of their differentiated solution as a result of the completed acquisition,” said Wolfgang Jakobi, founder of Histoserve. “Our customers will gain access to a broader product portfolio, and together we’ll deliver a more unified customer experience, supporting growth with direct labs across Germany and Northern Europe.”