Manchester United Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Coca-Cola

MANCHESTER, England, August 14, 2025 — Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is delighted to announce a new three-year partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, naming Coca-Cola as the club’s Official Carbonated Soft Drinks Partner in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The partnership will see Coca-Cola headline across matchdays and fan experiences, offering fans the perfect refreshment at Old Trafford and beyond. The agreement includes pouring rights for Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta, Fanta Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Dr Pepper, and Dr Pepper Zero — providing a wide range of carbonated options at the stadium.

Manchester United and Coca-Cola will work closely together to bring fans even closer to the club through engaging activations, digital content and community-driven initiatives – all designed to create memorable experiences for our fans across the UK and Europe, and moments to truly ‘Drink it In’.

Marc Armstrong, Chief Business Officer at Manchester United, said: “Coca-Cola and Manchester United are two of the world’s most iconic brands, each with a proud history of bringing people together. We are forming a partnership that will go beyond matchday refreshments at Old Trafford – creating engaging and memorable experiences that connect our fans to the club in fresh and impactful ways.”

Elodie Peribere, Senior Marketing Director, Coca-Cola, said: “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football, with a legacy of greatness and a fanbase that spans generations. We’re proud to partner with the club to deliver uplifting and refreshing experiences for supporters through our leading carbonated brand, Coca-Cola.”

This partnership also complements Coca-Cola’s ongoing league-wide agreement with the Premier League and further reinforces its commitment to connecting with football fans in meaningful ways.