Steel Ministry to Hold Open House on Steel Import Issues on August 21

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: The Ministry of Steel will organise an Open House on August 21, 2026, to hear and discuss issues faced by companies and industry associations in importing steel.

The session will focus on matters relating to SIMS, SARAL SIMS and Quality Control Order (QCO) exemptions. Companies and industry bodies will have an opportunity to present specific concerns and seek clarification from the Ministry.

The Open House will be held from 11 am to 5 pm at the Steel Room, 3rd Floor, GPOA-3, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi. Participation will be strictly through confirmed time slots, and walk-ins will not be permitted. To ensure wider participation, only one representative from each organisation will be allowed.

Interested companies and associations have been asked to submit their requests by August 18, 2026, at 2 pm to the designated Ministry email address for allocation of a time slot.

Applications should include the organisation’s name, industry and product category, details of the SIMS/SARAL SIMS/QCO exemption issue, application reference number where applicable, a brief description of the problem, and the name and contact details of the participating representative.

The Ministry said third-party representation will not be permitted, with organisations required to nominate their own representatives for the discussions.

The initiative is expected to provide industry with a direct platform to flag operational difficulties related to steel imports and help the Ministry better understand issues affecting manufacturers across sectors such as automobiles, aerospace, telecom and defence.