Handloom Haat Opens at Janpath, Bringing India’s Textile Heritage Under One Roof

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated Handloom Haat – The Handloom Experience Centre at Janpath, New Delhi, creating a new platform that brings together India’s traditional weaving heritage, contemporary design, artisans, brands and retail.

The Minister also unveiled the Handloom Haat logo in the presence of Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao and Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Dr. M. Beena.

The inaugural showcase featured 24 award-winning weavers through an exhibition organised by the National Handloom Development Corporation, along with more than 30 curated brands participating in the fifth edition of Weave The Future. The event highlighted sustainable and craft-led approaches to textile production, including the use of indigenous fibres, regenerative materials and innovative design.

During his visit, Singh toured the retail spaces and interacted with weavers, artisans and designers. He explored a wide range of handloom traditions and contemporary products, emphasising the skill, creativity and entrepreneurial potential of India’s weaving communities.

“Handloom Haat will create greater visibility and market opportunities for weavers and handloom enterprises,” the Minister said.

Three Floors, Three Dimensions of Handloom Heritage

The centre offers visitors a multi-layered experience across its three floors. The ground floor hosts the temporary exhibition “Reimagining Odisha Weaves, Cloth, Craft, Creativity, Community” by Vriksh Designs. The exhibition explores the revival of regional traditions through collaborations between designers and master weavers, featuring lesser-known Odisha traditions such as Ganjam Bomkai and Dhalapathar Tapestry, alongside contemporary interpretations of Ikat, Jaala and Phoda weaving.

The first floor houses the Visvakarma Gallery, featuring rare textiles from the Visvakarma exhibition series held between 1981 and 1991. Developed through Weavers’ Service Centres in collaboration with weaving communities, the collection reflects the evolution of Indian handloom design and technical expertise in post-Independence India. The gallery also honours Sant Kabir and Padma Shri awardees who have contributed significantly to the handloom sector.

The second floor features a Design Conclave and an immersive presentation inspired by India’s forests and the animal, bird, floral and natural motifs that have long influenced the country’s textile traditions.

By combining handloom excellence, experience and enterprise, the new centre aims to take Indian handlooms beyond traditional retail and present them as a contemporary, sustainable and commercially relevant part of India’s textile economy. It is also expected to provide weavers and handloom businesses with greater exposure to consumers, designers and new markets.