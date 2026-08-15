National Council for Senior Citizens Reviews Key Measures for Elderly Welfare and Healthcare

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar chaired the fifth meeting of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSrC) in New Delhi, where the government and stakeholders reviewed a range of issues related to the welfare, healthcare, social security and empowerment of India’s elderly population.

The meeting brought together officials from the Centre and states, Council members, experts, NGOs and senior citizen organisations. Discussions focused on improving the implementation of welfare programmes and ensuring that senior citizens have access to healthcare, social protection and opportunities for active participation in society.

Dr. Virendra Kumar said ensuring a life of dignity, security, good health and meaningful participation for senior citizens remains an important priority. He described elderly welfare as an integral part of the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision and called for closer coordination between ministries, states and other stakeholders.

The Council reviewed the implementation of the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), assessing its reach and effectiveness. It also discussed the expansion of Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health insurance coverage to all senior citizens aged 60 years and above, irrespective of their economic status.

Another issue considered was a proposal to include geriatric caregiver services in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rate card. The Council also reviewed action taken on recommendations from its previous meeting and considered suggestions concerning social security, institutional care, active ageing and community participation.

A major highlight of the meeting was the launch of “SNEHA – Stories of Nurturing, Engagement, Happiness & Active Ageing”, an e-book documenting major initiatives and achievements for senior citizens between October 2024 and June 2026. The publication captures the government’s efforts towards healthy ageing and greater participation of elderly citizens in community and nation-building activities.

The meeting also highlighted two technology-driven initiatives. The JEEVAN (Joint Elderly Empowerment & Virtual Assistance Network) App is designed to provide senior citizens and their families with easier access to welfare schemes and services, while SHATAYU (Senior Holistic Care Assistance and Training for Your Utility) aims to connect people with trained geriatric caregivers and promote the concept of ageing in place.

The Council concluded with a renewed focus on inter-ministerial coordination, digital governance and improved service delivery, with the broader objective of enabling senior citizens across India to lead healthier, more active and dignified lives.