FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem hails 24 Hours of Le Mans as one of the great landmarks of world motorsport

Record line-up of 14 manufacturers set for legendary race which has tested the limits of innovation, performance, and teamwork for more than a century

Dubai, UAE, 12th June, 2026: H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, will attend the 2026 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend as one of the most prestigious and enduring events in world motorsport adds another chapter to its illustrious history.

A record line-up of 14 manufacturers have assembled at the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe for this weekend’s race, which is a cornerstone of the FIA World Endurance Championship and a showcase for innovation, endurance, and sporting excellence.

This year’s edition sees Genesis Magma Racing make its Le Mans debut in front of over 332,000 and a huge global TV audience for an event which continues to bring together leading teams, drivers and fans in a unique celebration of motorsport.

Ahead of the event, FIA President Ben Sulayem, said: “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the great landmarks of world motorsport. For more than a century it has tested the limits of innovation, performance, and teamwork, while continuing to inspire generations of competitors and fans around the world. “It is one of the highlights of the FIA World Endurance Championship, a competition that is enjoying a period of remarkable strength and growth, and I would like to extend my thanks to all those involved in delivering this extraordinary event, in particular the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, whose dedication makes it such a success.”

As the FIA World Endurance Championship continues to grow in popularity and competitiveness, the 24 Hours of Le Mans stands as one of the defining events on the global sporting calendar, demonstrating the technological innovation and world-class competition that underpin endurance racing.

The championship achieved a cumulative TV audience of 43.4 million viewers in 2025, representing a 37% increase from 2024. Last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans was broadcast in 190 countries worldwide, attracting 10.7 million cumulative TV viewers across the race weekend.

The FIA is committed to supporting the continued growth of endurance racing through strong governance, innovation, sustainability and safety, ensuring the discipline continues to thrive at every level.