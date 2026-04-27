Stolen Luxury Watches Pose Growing Global Risk to Pre-Owned Retailers, Finds The Watch Register Study

April 27: Pre-owned luxury watch retailers across the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East are increasingly facing the risk of unknowingly trading stolen timepieces, according to new research by The Watch Register, the world’s largest international database of lost and stolen luxury watches.

The study reveals that 20% of dealers encounter suspected stolen watches several times a week, while 71% report facing such situations multiple times a month. Only a small fraction—just 2%—say they have never encountered the issue.

These findings underscore the persistent and global nature of luxury watch-related crime, with stolen items continuing to circulate through legitimate resale channels. This trend is placing increased pressure on retailers to strengthen due diligence and verification processes.

While the use of specialist databases is widespread, the research highlights a gap in consistency. Only 32% of retailers check every transaction, with most relying on selective verification. Experts suggest that standardizing checks across all transactions could significantly reduce risk exposure.

Encouragingly, 78% of retailers actively communicate their verification processes to customers, reinforcing transparency and trust in the buying process.

However, the financial impact remains substantial. Over 53% of retailers reported losses due to acquiring stolen watches, with businesses unknowingly purchasing such items an average of four times over the past three years. In many cases, issues surface much later when stolen watches are identified by subsequent buyers, leading to refund claims and reputational risks.

Commenting on the findings, Katya Hills, Managing Director of The Watch Register, said:

“The issue of stolen watches is both persistent and global. The scale of financial losses highlights the sophistication of criminal networks and the challenges retailers face in identifying stolen goods in an increasingly international market. While the industry is taking steps through database usage, consistency is critical. Verification must become standard practice for every transaction.”

In 2025, The Watch Register surpassed a major milestone, identifying over 5,000 lost and stolen watches since its inception. In the past year alone, stolen watches tracked by the platform were traced across 34 countries, spanning multiple continents—highlighting both the scale of the issue and the global reach of the resale market.

As the pre-owned luxury watch sector continues to grow, industry stakeholders are expected to place greater emphasis on robust verification systems, transparency, and cross-border collaboration to mitigate risks and protect both businesses and consumers.