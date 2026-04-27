Visa appoints Suresh Sethi as Group Country Manager for India and South Asia

India, April 27, 2026: Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced that Suresh Sethi has been appointed Group Country Manager for India and South Asia. In this role, Suresh will lead Visa’s strategy and operations across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan.

Suresh succeeds Sandeep Ghosh, who is leaving Visa for other opportunities. Based in Mumbai, Suresh will report to Stephen Karpin, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Visa.

Stephen Karpin, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, “India and South Asia region continues to be among Visa’s most dynamic and strategically important markets. Suresh brings expertise and knowledge that will accelerate Visa’s aspiration to be the best way to pay and be paid. I am confident he will build on Visa’s strong foundations in the region, alongside clients, partners and policymakers to advance digital payments.” He added, “I thank Sandeep for his leadership over the last four years, and for facilitating the smooth transition of the business to Suresh.” Suresh Sethi, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa, stated, “I am pleased to join Visa at a defining moment for digital payments in India and South Asia. The next phase of growth will be driven by scale, trust, and innovation across an increasingly diverse payments ecosystem. Visa’s global capabilities, strong partnerships, and technology leadership provide a powerful platform to accelerate adoption, deepen acceptance, and deliver secure, inclusive, and high-impact payment solutions. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and policymakers to drive sustainable growth and long-term value across the region.”

Over the course of his career, Suresh has held senior leadership roles driving innovation and ecosystem-led growth across the financial sector. His career spans India and key international markets, including Africa, Latin America, the US, and the UK.

Most recently, Suresh served as Managing Director and CEO of Protean e-Gov Technologies Ltd., where he led its transformation into an agile, product-led Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) institution. Prior to this, Suresh was the Founder CEO of India Post Payments Bank, where he built one of the world’s largest financial inclusion models by leveraging the extensive network of India Post to deliver doorstep banking services across the country, significantly expanding access to formal banking, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

Earlier in his career, Suresh held senior leadership roles as Managing Director & CEO of Vodafone M‑Pesa India, Group President at YES Bank, and in multiple regional leadership positions at Citigroup, where he led transaction banking and payments businesses across several geographies.