Supple Tek Launches a Film Heroes of the Heartland on Kisandiwas

New Delhi, India – In a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes of India’s agricultural landscape, Supple Tek, the largest rice exporter from India, has launched a powerful film on the occasion of #KisanDiwas.

Created in collaboration with Maximus Collabs, the film highlights the immense dedication and care that farmers invest in nurturing crops, positioning them as the “fathers of society” and the true heroes of the heartland who ensure the journey of paddy from field to plate.

As a leader in the rice export industry, Supple Tek recognizes the pivotal role played by farmers in the nation’s growth and sustenance. This film, which showcases the tireless work, dedication, and sacrifice of farmers, underscores the company’s deep commitment to supporting India’s agricultural sector and honoring its backbone—the farmers.

As a leader in the rice export industry, Supple Tek recognizes the pivotal role farmers play in the nation’s growth and prosperity. Through this film, the company honors their tireless dedication and deep connection to the land, a commitment that is reflected not only in the quality of the produce but also in the core values of “Grains of Honesty.”

The emotionally charged short film takes viewers through the everyday lives of farmers, highlighting the profound connection between their labor and the food that nourishes society.

The film positions farmers as the nurturing fathers of society, whose love and care for their crops ensure that food reaches millions. The portrayal emphasizes the intimate connection between the land, the farmer, and the community, fostering respect and appreciation for the agricultural industry and those who form its foundation.

In addition to the film, Supple Tek is committed to supporting the farming community through various initiatives designed to provide better tools, education, and resources to enhance their productivity and well-being.

As the world’s largest exporter of rice, Supple Tek continues to strengthen its efforts to uplift the farming community, improve agricultural practices, and contribute to the growth of India’s agricultural exports.