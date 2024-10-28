Sushma Group Delivers 15th Project, Grande NXT’s First Tower Ready for Diwali Possession

Sushma Group, a leading name in Punjab’s real estate market, started with the phase-wise possession of its 15th project, Sushma Grande NXT. The group delivered 62 units in the first tower before the Diwali festival. With this milestone, Sushma Group offers residents the joy of new beginnings during Diwali to celebrate the festive season in their new homes.

Sushma Grande NXT is an extension of Sushma Chandigarh Grande located on the Chandigarh—Delhi National Highway near Best Price, Zirakpur. The project is spread over 3.5 acres of land and offers G+12-storey apartments with all exclusive amenities. The location ensures the best connectivity to Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and New Delhi. Sushma Grande NXT offers the best modern living with amenities like a power backup, a kids’ play area, a kids’ club, flower gardens, etc.

Mr Prateek Mittal, ED, Sushma Group, expressed, “We are delighted to announce the possession of Grande NXT during this Diwali where we are creating not only homes but vibrant communities that meet the aspirations of modern residents. Every project is driven by our passion and dedication to quality, and each handover reaffirms our customers’ trust in us. With Grande NXT, we’re not only delivering thoughtfully designed homes but are also providing a truly enhanced living experience, setting new benchmarks in the region.”

Reflecting on their experience with Sushma Group, a Sushma Grande NXT buyer commented, “Taking possession of our home before Diwali has made this festival even more special for us. From quality to construction to exceptional amenities, Sushma Grande NXT has shown their commitment to every promise they made.”

Sushma Grande NXT exemplifies the group’s dedication to elevating residential living standards with thoughtfully crafted designs and top-tier development quality. Through a legacy of impactful projects, Sushma Group continues to push the boundaries of excellence in the industry, consistently delivering refined living experiences that contribute to the evolution of urban landscapes.