State Bank of India Named ‘Best Bank in India’ for 2024 by Global Finance Magazine

31st Annual Best Bank Awards ceremony was held during World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington DC

Chandigarh, October 28, 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI), was recognised as the ‘Best Bank in India’ for the year 2024 by Global Finance Magazine at its 31st Annual Best Bank Awards event which took place during the side-lines of International Monetary Fund (IMF)/ World Bank (WB) Annual Meetings 2024 at Washington DC, United States.

Shri C.S. Setty, Chairman of SBI, received the award in recognition of the Bank’s unwavering commitment to provide exceptional services and promoting financial inclusion nationwide by winning the trust of its customers.

For decades, Global Finance’s Best Bank Awards have set the trusted standard for evaluating the world’s financial institutions, making them invaluable to corporate decision-makers, especially as the global economy faces significant challenges. Recognizing top banks across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America, Western Europe, and nearly 150 countries and regions—including eight U.S. regional markets—these awards are backed by 37 years of editorial accuracy and integrity.