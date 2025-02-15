Swiggy Reveals Valentine’s Day Food Trends in ‘Love on a Plate’ Special

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about the love in the air—it’s about love on a plate! As couples, friends, and even single foodies celebrate this special day of love, culinary pleasure leads the way. Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a cozy meal at home, or a sweet treat to make the day extra special, Swiggy played cupid by delivering love in every bite.

This year, cakes have stolen hearts (and carts) across the country, reflecting a mix of sweet indulgence and classic comfort. Dineout reservations also witnessed a surge as people booked tables in advance to celebrate hassle-free.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share real-time insights on these trends, offering a sneak peek into how India celebrated through food. His tweets highlighted the country’s top cravings and the way Swiggy made it possible to celebrate love in every bite. Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, highlighted through his posts the magic of Valentine’s Day indulgence, noting how Swiggy satisfied India’s sweet cravings with thousands of chocolate cakes flying off the shelves.

Its cake-o’clock every hour today! Valentine’s day witnesses a 60% surge in cakes from a regular Friday. A whopping, creamy cake every minute! In fact, this year, people are preferring to profess their love through cakes as we have already beat our order 2X from Valentine’s day 2024. Milk Chocolate Cake is the Valentine King, and Bangalore city proves that it wears its heart on its sleeve.

It’s raining cakes on Valentine’s Day! And nothing screams romance more than chocolate. Milk chocolate cake, white chocolate cake, dark chocolate cake are going out in thousands today over Swiggy. A surprise favourite is the passion fruit cake. Sweet tooth is a must for the day of love! And Bolt by Swiggy Food truly understands the urgency of a budding romance. No wonder we swiftly delivered Belgian chocolate ice cream from NIC icecreams in 3.4 minutes in Tirupar. Talk about never having to wait to make a loved one smile.