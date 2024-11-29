Tabiyat: A play that personifies health in a crisis clad Mumbai

Experience the connections between love, health, and the human experience in Tabiyat, a Gujarati play that invites audiences to reflect on the essence of well-being. This production engages the senses and encourages thoughtful reflection, offering a meaningful experience for all who attend.

At one level, Tabiyat is a love triangle, encompassing different shades of love across a variety of characters and contexts. On another level, it is a love triangle between the body’s urge to continue living, the mind’s yearning to freeze time and the soul’s pursuit to go beyond it all. Tabiyat is also a love triangle between the audience and the performers where they both woo the muse of theatre and capture her in space and time.

Inspired by ancient health practices like Qigong, pranayama (breathwork), and Ayurveda, “Tabiyat” represents the seven major organs—the brain, lungs, liver, bladder, kidneys, heart, and stomach—as characters in search of ‘tabiyat’, which has mysteriously vanished. The play explores themes of bodily health, the exploitation of the Divine Feminine, and the interconnectedness of soil, planetary, and personal well-being. It integrates modern research in wellness, nutrition, and medical science, while also drawing on the story of Upakosha from Somadeva’s Kathasaritsagara. Set against the backdrop of a health crisis in Mumbai, Tabiyat unfolds as an investigative musical, where a mysterious disease spreads across the city, causing women to lose their reflections and men to lose their erections—revealing a deep and urgent crisis at the heart of our health and well-being.

Written by Satchit Puranik and directed by Manoj Shah, Tabiyat features a talented cast, including Mansi Joshi, Disha Savla Upadhyay, Rusabh Kamdar, and Dharmendra Gohil, alongside the creative team from Ideas Unlimited. The play offers a unique theatrical experience where the audience and performers engage in a shared pursuit of the muse of theatre, capturing her in space and time through bodies and breath.

Secure your seats today and embark on a journey that explores the intricate connections between love, health, and the human spirit, unfolding in ways that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

Name of the Play: Tabiyat

When: 30th November 2024

Time: 5.00 pm

Venue: Experimental Theatre, NCPA Mumbai

Language: Gujarati

Age limit: 6+