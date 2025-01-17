Taj Cement launches major road safety campaign across Northeast India

Guwahati, January 17th, 2025: Popular cement brand Taj Cement has launched a major road safety awareness campaign across several locations in Northeast India.

The road safety awareness drive is being organized at multiple places in Guwahati, Shillong, and Golaghat with an expanded outreach to netizens through engaging social media campaigns. The initiative aims to raise awareness about helmet use, seat belts, and the dangers of drunk driving and over-speeding amid rising road accidents in the region.

The campaign is part of the social responsibility Taj Cement feels towards the communities it serves, recognizing the alarming rise in road accidents and fatalities in the region.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Sanjeev Surekha, Group CFO at Taj Cement, said: “As a brand deeply rooted in the Northeast, we believe it is our duty to contribute to the well-being of our people. Through this campaign, we aim to instill responsible road behavior and encourage everyone to prioritize safety over speed.”

As part of the campaign, the Taj Cement team is taking to the streets, urging riders and drivers to follow traffic rules, and raising awareness about responsible road behaviour.

Taj Cement recently announced an honest cement campaign where it focused on transparent business practices and sustainable development, emphasizing the company’s commitment to building not just infrastructure but also a safer, more responsible society.

The road safety drive will include street interactions, kiosks, and social media campaigns to engage younger audiences. Through this initiative, the company hopes to bring about a positive change in road safety practices across the region.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is observing National Road Safety Month 2025 from January 1-31 to propagate the cause of safer roads for all. The initiative aims to unite all stakeholders, citizens, and youths through various events and activities. This month-long campaign seeks to engage young people in spreading awareness, driving change, and reducing road accident fatalities and injuries nationwide. With road safety being a shared responsibility, the role of youth is crucial in shaping safer communities and inspiring others to take action.