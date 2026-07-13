Taj Connemara, Chennai Hosts Acclaimed Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu for the First Chennai Edition of Screen Expresso

Chennai, July 13: Taj Connemara, Chennai, played host to an inspiring evening of conversation and cultural dialogue as it welcomed celebrated actor Parvathy Thiruvothu for the 15th edition of Screen Expresso, the acclaimed conversation series by The Indian Express. Marking the platform’s first-ever event in Chennai, the evening, held on June 30, saw Parvathy engage in a candid conversation on cinema, gender equality and carving an authentic path in the industry before a packed audience. The event was presented by AU Small Finance Bank, in association with Taj Hotels, with BMW KUN Exclusive as the Mobility Partner.

Recognised as one of Indian cinema’s most accomplished actors, Parvathy has earned widespread acclaim for her fearless choice of roles and compelling performances across Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi cinema. Beyond her work on screen, she has emerged as a respected voice for gender equality and meaningful conversations within the film industry. During the session, she spoke about the importance of speaking up and navigating an industry while remaining committed to authenticity and artistic integrity. The conversation was moderated by Pooja Pillai, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express, who steered the engaging dialogue. The evening brought together the city’s distinguished guests from the worlds of business, arts, media, entertainment and hospitality, making it one of the city’s most notable cultural gatherings.

“It was a privilege for Taj Connemara to host the first-ever Chennai edition of Screen Expresso. At Taj, we have always believed that hospitality extends beyond creating memorable stays – it is about creating meaningful experiences and fostering conversations that inspire. Hosting an artist as accomplished and thought-provoking as Parvathy Thiruvothu made for an unforgettable evening. We are delighted to have partnered with The Indian Express to bring this celebrated platform to the city,” said Shilpa Rameja, General Manager, Taj Connemara, Chennai.

Guests were welcomed with an elegant high tea featuring a refined selection of regional flavours and contemporary favourites. The spread showcased an assortment of artisanal cookies and handcrafted tea cakes, open-faced canapés topped with roasted chicken and herb-infused mayonnaise, grilled seasonal vegetable sandwiches, delicate cottage cheese and spinach turnovers, and a live station serving ragi paniyaram stuffed with tangy gongura and cream cheese, complemented by an extensive selection of specialty teas, freshly brewed coffees and refreshing beverages.

Following the conversation, guests were treated to a specially curated flying buffet that celebrated global flavours alongside signature Indian cuisine. The menu featured crispy honey chilli prawns, succulent mutton galouti served on flaky khasta, Chettinad-spiced fried chicken, delicately rolled vegetable sushi, and golden corn and jalapeño arancini, alongside interactive live stations offering handcrafted dim sums, aromatic Thai curries, made-to-order pastas, traditional appams with flavourful stews, and fragrant dum biryanis. The culinary experience concluded with an indulgent dessert selection featuring velvety mango rasmalai, delicately baked gulab jamun, vegan chia seed and almond milk panna cotta, classic banana crème brûlée, and an exquisite assortment of artisanal chocolates.

Through its association with Screen Expresso, Taj Connemara, Chennai reaffirmed its commitment to creating platforms that celebrate thought-provoking conversations, creativity and contemporary culture. The evening reflected the hotel’s enduring legacy as a destination where hospitality seamlessly blends with art, culture and meaningful dialogue.