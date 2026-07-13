Chatha Foods Limited Introduces ‘Unifayre Foods’ as Its New Brand Identity

Mohali, July 13: Chatha Foods Limited , one of India’s food processing companies and a trusted partner to global quick service restaurant brands, unveiled Unifayre Foods as its new customer-facing brand identity.

The launch of Unifayre Foods marks the next phase of the company’s business journey, bringing together its expanded capabilities in food processing, product innovation and customised food solutions under a unified brand. Chatha Foods Limited continues to remain the listed entity, with no change to the company’s legal or corporate structure.

Over the last three decades, CFL has evolved from a poultry-focused business into a diversified food processing company serving leading QSR, CDR and HoReCa brands in India and overseas. The company has built long-standing relationships with marquee brands, while continuing to invest in new capabilities such as its recently commissioned vegetarian food processing facility.

The introduction of Unifayre Foods reflects the company’s expanded portfolio and its growing role as a food solutions partner for customers seeking quality, consistency and innovation at scale.

Commenting on the announcement, Paramjit Chatha, Managing Director, Chatha Foods Limited, said:

“Our business has evolved significantly over the last three decades. Today, we serve a much wider spectrum of the foodservice industry than when we began. Unifayre Foods reflects that evolution. It is a brand that represents our expanded capabilities while continuing to be backed by the same values, expertise and customer relationships that Chatha Foods Limited has built over the years.”

The company has continued to strengthen its capabilities through investments in food processing infrastructure, research and development, product innovation and category expansion. These investments have enabled CFL to support the evolving requirements of organised foodservice businesses across India and international markets.

The Unifayre Foods brand will be introduced across customer touchpoints, marketing communications and digital platforms over the coming months.