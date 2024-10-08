Taste the Tradition: Celebrate Navratri with a special Navratri Thali at The Fern Goregaon

Navratri, the nine-day festival of devotion, unity, and joy, is celebrated with great fervor across India. A key part of this celebration is the special meals that bring people together, highlighting the essence of purity and festivity. This Navratri, The Fern Goregaon invites guests to experience the season’s flavors at their all-day dining restaurant, Fleur, with a specially curated Navratri Thali, available from 3rd October to 11th October.

Crafted with care by the hotel’s expert culinary team, the Navratri Thali celebrates the diversity of festive foods while adhering to traditional, sattvic cooking principles. This wholesome feast strikes a balance between flavor and nutrition, offering guests a memorable dining experience that embodies the spirit of Navratri.

The thali features an array of signature dishes such as Soya Sami Kebab,GujratiGatta Curry, Dal Tadka, and Aloo Jeera, all prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients. No festive meal is complete without a sweet indulgence, and the thali includes KesarRasmalai, a luscious dessert to end the meal on a satisfying note.

The Fern Goregaon’s Navratri Thali is an invitation to celebrate this auspicious occasion with a traditional, fulfilling meal that honors the joy and spirit of the season. Join us at Fleur for a dining experience that celebrates both tradition and taste.

Where: Fleur, the all-day dining outlet at The Fern Goregaon.

When: From 3rd October to 11th October.

What: A specially curated Navratri Thali