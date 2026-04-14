Tattva Wellness Spa Makes Its Punjab Debut At voco by IHG, Amritsar

Tattva Wellness Spa, India’s premier wellness spa brand, is thrilled to announce its new opening at Voco by IHG, Amritsar. IHG’s stylish upscale property situated close to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport. In a city that draws millions to the Golden Temple each year, Tattva arrives with a simple but powerful offering: a place to find solace from the city’s busy streets.

Amritsar’s energy is unlike any other Indian city – deeply spiritual, endlessly vibrant. This new spa is designed for every kind of visitor, from the pilgrim seeking quiet after a long journey to the local Ambarsariyas in need of a genuine reset.

What’s Inside

The spa located near the poolside, is a cosy space for relaxed time. It features three private therapy suites, complete with steam and shower amenities. Guests can choose from Swedish, Deep Tissue, Abhyanga, and Potli massages, as well as VILASA signature facials – Shine, Rejuvenate, and Pure – each personalised through a one-on-one skin consultation.

60-minute therapies start at INR 3,800. For the launch month, guests enjoy up to 50% off on 60- and 90-minute therapies, Monday to Thursday, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Memberships & More

Tattva’s membership plans – SIMPLI Spa, Peace, Serenity, and Tranquility – spanning 6 to 18 months, make consistent wellness easy and rewarding, with family-sharing options available on select plans.

Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Founder & Director, Tattva Wellness Spa, said:

“Amritsar has a soul that’s hard to describe – it moves you. We wanted to create a space here where that feeling of peace guests experience at the Golden Temple can continue a little longer. This launch means a great deal to us.”

About Tattva Wellness Spa

With 100+ locations and 13+ years of expertise, Tattva Wellness Spa delivers holistic wellness experiences inspired by the balance of five elements – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu, and Akash and guided by its philosophy: “Live More – Do More.”