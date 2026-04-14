BIScience Launches the First AI Suite for Effortless Cross-Media Ad Intelligence

The AdClarity AI Suite combines an AI-powered chatbot that acts as a personal data science expert with proactive AI Insights, covering up to 85% of analyst work in seconds across digital, CTV, and linear TV channels.

New York, NY, April 14, 2026 – BIScience, the company behind AdClarity, the cross-media ad intelligence platform serving more than 2,000 brands including Adidas, Amazon, Booking.com, Disney, Shell, Sony, and Wix, today launches the AdClarity AI Suite. BIScience is the first ad intelligence provider to introduce these capabilities, making competitive insights effortless and accessible to every team member.

The launch represents a fundamental change in methodology, not just a new feature. Until now, ad intelligence platforms have operated as static data repositories, requiring companies to spend significant time, money, and manual effort building reports. BIScience has redesigned this workflow entirely: instead of requiring users to find answers in data, the AI Suite delivers answers and intelligence directly to them across digital display, social, online video, CTV, and linear TV channels.

The suite offers two complementary sides of a single solution. One side helps users clearly define what they need and get precise answers on demand. The other guides them forward, proactively uncovering what matters even when they are not sure where to start, since many teams do not even know which questions they should be asking.

AdClarity AI Chatbot functions as a personal data science expert. Users type questions in natural language and receive structured answers in seconds, drawn exclusively from AdClarity’s own cross-media data. A user can ask “Who’s winning in CTV in 2026 in the US?” or “How did my competitor’s channel mix shift last quarter?” and receive a clear response with key findings, detailed analysis, and supporting tables and charts. Users can drill deeper with follow-up questions and export executive-ready summaries directly from the interface.

AI Insights takes a complementary approach, proactively surfacing important findings inside Brand Reports and key widgets. Rather than waiting for a user to ask the right question, AI Insights automatically generates clear narratives explaining what changed in the competitive landscape and why, updating as users change filters and selections.

“The AdClarity AI Suite represents a fundamental shift in how teams interact with market intelligence,” said Dorit Kaplan, VP of Product and Strategy at BIScience. “By embedding an AI data science layer directly into the platform, we’ve automated the heavy lifting of complex analysis. What used to require hours of manual work is now delivered in seconds, effectively handling 85% of the analytical pipeline instantly. With AI Insights, we’re moving beyond reactive searching to a proactive model that surfaces critical trends before they even appear on a team’s radar.”

Both capabilities operate entirely within the AdClarity platform and draw on BIScience’s full ad intelligence dataset, covering $393 billion in annual ad spend across 52 markets. To learn more or request a demo, visit: https://adclarity.com