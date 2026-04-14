Root Botanié™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Trichologist (Hair & Scalp Expert)

Noida, India | April 2026 — For years, the haircare industry has been selling solutions without first asking the most important question: what’s actually wrong with your scalp?

Consumers are stuck in a cycle of trial and error—switching shampoos, serums, and home remedies without ever understanding the root cause. The result is predictable: temporary fixes, wasted money, and growing frustration.

Today, that changes.

Root Botanié™ has officially launched India’s first AI-powered Trichologist (Hair & Scalp Expert) — a real-time scalp analysis platform designed to replace guesswork with precision and bring diagnosis-first haircare to the forefront.

The Hidden Problem No One Addressed

Hair fall, dandruff, thinning, oil imbalance—millions struggle daily. But the real issue isn’t the symptom.

It’s misdiagnosis.

During its beta trial across 5,000+ users in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, Root Botanié™ uncovered a critical gap:

70% of users misdiagnosed their hair concern

4 out of 5 were using the wrong product category

Only 12% truly understood their scalp condition

“People think they have hair fall, but the root cause is often scalp inflammation, buildup, or nutritional deficiency. The industry never fixed this gap — we did.”

— Saurabh Pandey, Founder & Certified Trichologist

Introducing AI That Understands Your Scalp — Instantly

This isn’t just another chatbot.

It’s a real-time AI Trichologist built on scalp science and real-world insights.

Users can:

Describe their concern via chat

Upload a scalp image for AI analysis

Get instant, easy-to-understand diagnosis

Within minutes, the platform delivers:

A personalized scalp analysis

Identification of root causes (not just symptoms)

Clear explanation of what’s happening — and why

No confusion. No trial-and-error. Just clarity.

From Diagnosis to Action — Where Most Brands Fail

Understanding the problem is only step one. Solving it is what matters.

Root Botanié™ bridges that gap with a complete action ecosystem:

Personalized product recommendations based on scalp condition

Practical DIY and care guidance users can start immediately

Step-by-step plans for long-term scalp health

This transforms haircare from random experimentation into structured, science-backed care.

Hair Growth Is Not Just External — It Starts Within

Hair health isn’t just topical—it’s internal.

Every user also gets access to a free personalized hair diet plan, designed to support:

Stronger roots

Faster regrowth

Improved scalp environment

Because:

Nutritional deficiencies weaken follicles

Poor lifestyle disrupts growth cycles

Internal imbalance reflects externally

This creates a complete inside-out + outside-in system, setting a new benchmark in Indian haircare.

Built on Real Trichology, Not Just Algorithms

What sets this apart is its foundation.

The AI Trichologist is built on real-world scalp data, trichology expertise, and biological understanding, not generic AI assumptions.

“Hair growth doesn’t start in a bottle. It starts with your scalp and your lifestyle. This platform connects both in a way the industry never has.”

— Saurabh Pandey , Founder & Certified Trichologist

A New Category in Indian Haircare

Root Botanié™ is not just launching a product—it is defining a new category:

Diagnosis-First Haircare

Root Botanié™ is India’s first gender-specific scalp microbiome care brand, built to solve what most haircare brands ignore—the root cause behind hair problems.

While most brands rely on one-size-fits-all formulas and focus only on surface-level results, Root Botanié™ takes a diagnosis-first, biology-driven approach—understanding that every scalp is different, and so is every solution.

The brand combines clinically proven biotech actives with time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients, creating powerful, patented blends designed specifically for men and women’s unique scalp needs.

What truly sets Root Botanié™ apart:

Gender-specific formulations — not generic products for everyone

Biotech + Ayurveda synergy — science-backed, results-driven care

Scalp microbiome focus — restoring balance where hair health begins

Dermatologically tested, clean & safe formulations — no compromise on safety

Diagnosis → Solution → Nutrition ecosystem — not just products, complete care

Unlike traditional brands that treat symptoms, Root Botanié™ builds solutions around real causes like pollution, sweat, hard water, hormonal imbalance, and nutritional deficiencies—especially for urban Indian lifestyles.

Backed by 1,000+ real hair transformation journeys, the brand delivers visible results by combining internal nutrition support with external scalp repair.

Mission: Fix the root cause, not just the symptom.

Now Live — Free for Users

The AI Trichologist is currently available as a free Beta Version launch, allowing users to:

Analyze their scalp

Understand the real cause

Get a personalized action & Diet plan

www.rootbotanie.com

(Free access. No credit card required.)

About Root Botanié™

Root Botanié™ stands apart as India’s first gender-specific scalp microbiome care brand, built on the belief that real hair solutions begin with understanding biological differences.

By integrating AI-driven diagnosis with scalp science and lifestyle factors, the brand connects the complete journey — from identifying the root cause to delivering the right solution and supporting it with proper nutrition.

Designed specifically for urban Indian scalp challenges like pollution, sweat, and hard water damage, it follows a complete inside-out and outside-in approach to hair health — delivering personalized care that adapts to your scalp, never one-size-fits-all.

Mission: Fix the root cause, not just the symptom.

Media Contact

Root Botanié™

A brand by Jaitwoc International Private Limited

Care@rootbotanie.com | info@rootbotanie.com

+91-9310353756 / +91-8588813815