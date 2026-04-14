IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu launches WE Hub’s first Center of Excellence in Peddapalli to boost Women Entrepreneurship and Youth Innovation

Empowering women entrepreneurs and nurturing youth innovation at the grassroots is crucial for building an inclusive and self-reliant Telangana: Shri D. Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad/Peddapalli | Apr 14: In a significant step toward strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Telangana, WE Hub, the Government of Telangana’s nodal agency for promoting and supporting women entrepreneurs, has launched its first Center of Excellence (CoE) in Peddapalli district. The initiative is being implemented with the support of HP and the District Administration of Peddapalli.

Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Telangana, Sri. D. Sridhar Babu launched it in the presence of Peddapalli MLA and Govt. Whip, Sri. Vijaya Ramana Rao, Ramagundam MLA, Sri, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, District Collector and Magistrate, Sri. Koya Sriharsha, IAS, and WE Hub CEO, Smt. Sita Pallacholla and other key stakeholders, reflecting strong institutional support for fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and inclusive economic growth in the region.

Speaking at the launch, Hon’ble Minister Sri D. Sridhar Babu said: “Empowering women entrepreneurs and nurturing youth innovation at the grassroots is crucial for building an inclusive and self-reliant Telangana. Initiatives such as this Center of Excellence will not only create sustainable livelihood opportunities but also inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs from our districts.”

Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub, expressed confidence in the initiative’s impact, stating:“This Center of Excellence marks an important milestone in WE Hub’s mission to take entrepreneurship support deeper into districts and closer to communities. Women entrepreneurs and youth innovators in Peddapalli will now have greater access to skilling, mentorship, networks, and opportunities that can help transform their ideas into sustainable enterprises. We are proud that Peddapalli is the first district where WE Hub has established such a centre, and we hope this becomes a model for many more districts across Telangana.”

Through this initiative, WE Hub aims to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Peddapalli district, enabling women and youth to build sustainable businesses, generate livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to the economic development of Telangana.

The Center of Excellence aims to empower women entrepreneurs, nurture youth innovation, and enable grassroots enterprises to access technology, market opportunities, and structured capacity-building support. The centre will serve as a hub for skill development, incubation support, digital enablement, and enterprise acceleration, particularly for women and youth from rural and semi-urban regions.

The CoE will provide structured programs including entrepreneurship training, digital skilling, business mentoring, market linkages, and innovation support to help aspiring entrepreneurs transform ideas into viable enterprises. Special focus will be given to women-led enterprises, youth innovators, and emerging sectors such as technology-enabled services, manufacturing, creative industries, and sustainable MSMEs.

The Center of Excellence is expected to serve as a catalyst for innovation, enterprise creation, and inclusive economic growth, reinforcing the Government of Telangana’s commitment to strengthening district-level entrepreneurship ecosystems across the state. The launch also marks an important milestone, as Peddapalli becomes the first district where WE Hub has established a Center of Excellence, paving the way for similar models of entrepreneurship

The launch also highlighted the strong local demand for entrepreneurship infrastructure in the region, with public representatives expressing the need for expanding similar support systems to other locations in the future.

With this initiative, WE Hub reaffirms its commitment to advancing inclusive entrepreneurship, women’s economic empowerment, and district-level innovation-led development across Telangana.

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