Tattva Wellness Spa Wins ‘Best Spa Chain’ at GlobalSpa Awards 2026

Recognised for Scale, Consistency, and Operational Excellence Across India

Mumbai, April 2026 — Tattva Wellness Spa, one of India’s leading wellness brands, has been awarded the Best Spa Chain (Audit Awards) at the prestigious GlobalSpa Awards 2026, held on 22 April at JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai.

The awards evening brought together leading names from the wellness, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors, with notable presence of Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Tara Sharma and other leading influencers in the beauty & wellness space, further underscoring the growing cultural relevance of wellness in India.

A Defining Moment in India’s Evolving Wellness Industry

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Tattva Wellness Spa, reinforcing its position as one of India’s most trusted and scalable wellness brands.

With a network of 100+ spa centres across 40+ cities, Tattva has played a key role in mainstreaming structured wellness experiences — moving spa culture in India from occasional indulgence to consistent, lifestyle-driven self-care.

The brand’s presence across leading hotel chains, resorts, and standalone locations has enabled it to deliver standardised, high-quality wellness services at scale, a factor central to its recognition in the audit category.

Award Backed by Rigorous Audit and Industry Credibility

Presented by GlobalSpa Magazine, India’s first wellness lifestyle publication, the GlobalSpa Awards are widely regarded as one of the most credible recognitions in the wellness ecosystem.

Unlike popular choice awards, the Audit Awards category is based on a detailed evaluation of operational processes, service consistency across locations, therapist training and protocols, and customer experience benchmarks.

The 2026 awards were independently audited by MGC Global Risk Advisory LLP, ensuring transparency and objectivity in the selection process. With a reach of over 200,000 print and digital circulation and an audience of more than 1 million readers, GlobalSpa continues to shape the wellness narrative across India’s hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

Consistency at Scale: The Tattva Advantage

Winning in the audit-led category highlights Tattva Wellness Spa’s ability to deliver uniform service quality across a geographically diverse network — a key challenge in the wellness industry.

Over the past 13+ years, Tattva has built a strong foundation through standardised therapy protocols, structured therapist training programs, deep partnerships with hospitality brands, and a focus on trust-driven, repeat customer engagement.

This operational discipline has enabled the brand to serve millions of guests while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Statement from Leadership

“This recognition is a meaningful validation of the systems, people, and philosophy that drive Tattva Wellness Spa. Being awarded Best Spa Chain in an audit-led category by The GlobalSpa Awards reflects our commitment to consistency, quality, and guest experience across every location.

As the wellness industry evolves, our focus remains on expanding access to credible, structured wellness experiences while continuing to innovate for the modern consumer.”

Shipra Sharma. Co-founder, Tattva Wellness Spa (Elementia Wellness Pvt Ltd)

Strengthening Leadership in the Wellness Ecosystem

As India’s wellness economy continues to grow, driven by rising awareness around preventive health and self-care, Tattva Wellness Spa is well positioned to lead the next phase of this evolution.

The brand remains focused on expanding into new urban and leisure markets, strengthening its presence across hospitality-led wellness spaces, and enhancing experience-led therapies for modern consumers.

About Tattva Wellness Spa

Tattva Wellness Spa is a wellness brand by Elementia Wellness Pvt Ltd, operating a wide network of spa centres across India through partnerships with leading hospitality brands and standalone locations.

The brand offers holistic wellness therapies inspired from Ayurveda and global wellness practices, delivered through standardised protocols to ensure consistency, quality, and trust. With a strong focus on elevated guest experience, Tattva aims to build wellness as a part of everyday urban life.

Media Contact

Shipra Sharma

Email: shipra@tattvaspa.com

Mobile: +91 9560386676